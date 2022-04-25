Jeff Cummings named Ledyard girls' volleyball coach

Ledyard — Jeff Cummings, the head girls’ volleyball coach at Wheeler, is leaving the Lions to become head coach at Ledyard High School, athletic director Jim Buonocore announced on Monday.

Cummings replaces Marin Marciano who stepped down following the 2021 season when she led the Colonels to an 18-8 overall record and a trip to the Class M state semifinals, where Ledyard lost to top-seeded and eventual state champion Weston.

Cummings, who was an assistant at Waterford before taking over at Wheeler, has tremendous knowledge of the Eastern Connecticut Conference and the local volleyball community as a whole, something that stood out to Buonocore during the interview process.

“Jeff will do a tremendous job in continuing our tradition of providing a first-class volleyball experience for our student-athletes at Ledyard High School,” Buonocore said in release. “He will provide us the foundation to continue to schedule and compete at the highest level possible. I am excited for our current volleyball players as well as our future Colonels.

“Jeff has a clear understanding of our expectations in Ledyard, and I am confident he can exceed those expectations in meeting the academic, social, emotional and athletic needs of our students.”