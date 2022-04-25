ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Jayhawk basketball champions are making a special Topeka visit

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1Se1_0fJtGTSV00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour.

KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be coming to Topeka on Friday, April 29, at Washburn University for a scrimmage.

Lawrence Arnold decides to stay at KU

The night begins with a VIP autograph session at 5 p.m., with court activities starting at 7 p.m. It is unclear if all members of the team will be present for the scrimmage at Washburn.

The KU basketball team’s tour began in Wichita on Saturday, April 23 as their first of seven stops. They participated in a silent auction, answered some Q&As and hosted an interactive camp with the players. The team also made a stop in Topeka on Monday, as they visited the Kansas Statehouse to celebrate their win with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The full schedule for the Barnstorm is below:

  • Friday, April 29 – Topeka, KS at Washburn University
  • Saturday, April 30 – Hays, KS at Hays High School
  • Sunday, May 1 – Overland Park, KS at Blue Valley Northwest High School
  • Friday, May 6 – Kansas City, MO at Rockhurst High School
  • Saturday, May 7 – Dodge City, KS at Dodge City Convention Center
  • Sunday, May 8 – Kansas City, MO at Pembroke Hill School

Additional locations may be added at a later date for June and July. To buy tickets or to buy Barnstorming Tour apparel go to barnstormingtour.com. Admission tickets are all inclusive, but not guaranteed; including autograph signing, meet and greet with the players, a player interactive camp, games and Q&A, along with silent and live auction items straight from the players.

“What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” said Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas Basketball Senior. “Thank you for the tremendous support shown by the greatest fans in the world. We look forward to continuing the tour over the next couple of weeks to celebrate our National Championship with our fans!”

KU football launching four-part content series

To guarantee participation in the autograph session, purchase a VIP reserved ticket at $75. Doors will open first to VIP reserved tickets and then general admission immediately following. General admission tickets are $30 per ticket and does not guarantee autographs. For some locations dinner tickets with the team can be bought for $100 per ticket or $125 per ticket for VIP reserved tickets plus dinner.

“There is no better fan base than the Jayhawks,” said Jalen Wilson, Kansas Basketball Redshirt Sophomore. “The amount of support and interest we are seeing on this trip further cements that we have the greatest fans!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

