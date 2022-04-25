ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vita VonStarr Is Talking With Promotions, Says Impact Is At The Top of Her Wanted List

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROH alumna Vita VonStarr says she is putting feelers out to promotions right now and that Impact Wrestling is where she’d most like to be. VonStarr recently spoke with The Wrassingh Show about her post-ROH plans and said that she has a lot of people she’s talking...

New Documentary To Look At Extreme Rising Promotion

A new documentary is in the works looking at the short-lived wrestling company Extreme Rising. Pro Wrestling Library’s Joe Dombrowski announced on Wednesday that he is in production on the documentary, which will look at the promotion that attempted to become the successor to ECW. You can see the...
MVP Slams Fans Who Compare Omos to The Great Khali, Calls Khali ‘Awful’

In a post on Twitter, MVP called out fans who compared his new client Omos to the Great Khali, calling the WWE Hall of Famer ‘awful.’. He wrote: “If you compare the not so “Great” Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you’re an idiot of the highest order. I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I’m an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move…”
Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that an in-ring promo by Violent By Design will open up tonight’s show, which airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Impact starting at 7:30...
Adam Scherr On The Hype Surrounding Control Your Narrative

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101 during which he talked about his partnership with FameDays, the celebrity virtual messaging service and more. On his the Control Your Narrative brand growing: “Every day it grows and...
WWE Reportedly Held ‘Fashion Meetings’ For Female Talent in NXT

Ember Moon spoke in an interview released today about having to attend meetings about having to “dress sexy” in NXT, and a new report has details on the meetings. As noted earlier, Moon said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that “We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing).”
Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
Jim Ross To Work With The Rock’s Production Company On Wrestling-Themed Project

Jim Ross has revealed that he will be doing some work with The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company soon on a wrestling-themed project. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he, Jake Roberts, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase will be working with the company on a project looking back at wrestling’s territory days.
Taylor Rotunda Planning To Return To Wrestling ‘Really Soon’

During the Father & Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 (via Fightful), Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) said that he isn’t done with wrestling and will return to the ring ‘really soon’. Rotunda hasn’t wrestled since November 2019 after a neck injury and was released from WWE in April 2021.
Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
Updated Lineup For Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on May 7th on Impact! Plus:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii. * Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent...
Dax Harwood Says FTR’s Match With The Briscoes Was Their ‘Bret vs. Austin’

In an interview with The Sessions (via Wrestling Inc), Dax Harwood said that he loves FTR’s match with the Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor, calling it the team’s own ‘Bret vs. Austin’. Of course that refers to Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin, a match that is still widely praised as one of the best of each wrestler’s career. Here are highlights:
AUSTIN, TX
This Week’s Before The Impact Online

Vincent battles Crazzy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:. “The IMPACT World Championship finally belongs to Josh Alexander! Josh Mathews...
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.28.22

We are fresh off Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Josh Alexander has finally overcome the constant headache that is Moose to capture the Impact World Championship. Of course that means it’s time for a REMATCH, if you missed Josh vs. Moose at Rebellion then no fear because tonight you’ll get the match yet again as Moose looks to recapture the championship that means so much to him. We’ll also see the return of the Briscoes, Honor No More take on the MCMG and Mike Bailey, we’ll see Decay take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans and we’ll also see VSK take on the rising Bhupinder Gujar. Quite the card on tap for Impact tonight so let’s jump into the action.
Arianna Grace (Bianca Carelli) Set To Make WWE Debut On Friday’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the match card for Friday’s NXT Level Up. The main event for the show will feature Andre Chase vs. Quincy Elliott and two additional matches, Arianna Grace (Bianca Carelli) making her WWE debut against Amari Miller and Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp. Below is the preview...
Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.
Gurv Sihra Provides Insight Into Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship Run

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc., Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra known for his time in The Bollywood Boyz gave insight into Jinder Mahal’s first and only WWE Championship run which took place at Backlash in 2017 when Mahal defeated Randy Orton. On learning of Mahal winning the WWE...
