LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Tokyo Olympian Paige Madden revealed via Instagram that she had been suffering from Hashimoto’s disease for over a decade, but it had not begun to seriously affect her swimming career until this season. She says that she will take the rest of the summer to focus on her mental and physical health. In addition, her coaches confirmed to SwimSwam that she would be withdrawing from the 400 free later in the meet.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO