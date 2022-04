INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Market Wagon says the online farmers market platform was bolstered by the pandemic as farmers and local food producers scrambled to find new ways to get their products to consumers. The company this week marked $10 million in cumulative sales for producers in central Indiana and won the TechPoint Mira Award for Scale-up of the Year. Nick Carter says the milestones are validation for Market Wagon, which in the last two years has gone from a presence in six cities to 33.

