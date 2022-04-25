ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Fallen officers to be remembered at Peace Officers' Memorial

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iggX_0fJtG5bY00

A memorial to honor two San Luis Obispo County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in the past year will take place in Pismo Beach, organizers announced.

The Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony for San Luis Obispo County will take place at 10 a.m. on May 5 at the Pismo Beach Pier.

This year, the annual ceremony will pay tribute to SLOPD Detective Luca Benedetti and Atascadero State Hospital Police Department Sergeant Thomas Stanley.

Benedetti, 37, was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant on May 10, 2021.

Stanley, 56, died from COVID-19 related complications on Dec. 31, 2021.

Officials say the memorial ceremony will include a California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation Honor Guard and 21-gun salute team, a CHP flyover and a ladder truck from SLO City Fire Department that will fly the American flag.

Community members who wish to attend are encouraged to plan for limited seating and parking.

The ceremony is organized by the Criminal Justice Administrators' Association.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Officers#Police#San Luis#The Pismo Beach Pier#Slopd#California Dept#Slo City Fire Department#American
HeySoCal

Man killed, woman wounded while in parked vehicle in Long Beach

A 47-year-old man was shot to death and a woman was critically wounded while they were seated in a parked vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Police identify victim of weekend homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday released the name of the city's third homicide victim of the year. Luis Bernabe Jimenez, 61, was found dead in a parked car on Saturday morning. Police said that they found Jimenez dead in his car on the side of the road with gunshot The post Santa Maria Police identify victim of weekend homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Hwy 99 south of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning along Highway 99 south of McFarland. The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. A vehicle collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for March 12, April 20

Joseph Peter Madsen, age 50, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Timothy Michael Kovall, age 34, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Owner of The Spot restaurant reported missing by KCSO

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating an at-risk missing adult, Christian Gonzalez. According to the Instagram account for The Spot Gonzalez owns the Downtown Bakersfield restaurant. He was last seen on April 26th, 2022, at about 4:00 a.m. at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy