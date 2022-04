HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.

