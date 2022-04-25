ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

Crews respond to 7-acre brush fire in Freetown

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 3 days ago

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A brush fire that started Monday afternoon in Freetown has been contained, according to fire officials.

About seven acres of land caught fire across from a warehouse off Innovation Way, Freetown Fire Chief Gary Silvia told 12 News.

Firefighters brought in “brush breaker” trucks, designed to tackle brush fires. First responders from Freetown, Fall River, Berkeley, Lakeville, Rochester and the State Forest Fire Control were all on scene.

There were no lane closures and traffic was not impacted.

