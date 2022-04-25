Displaced Ukrainians find shelter at Lviv university

Inside a play tent for displaced children in western Ukraine, 12-year-old Natan said his cat Marquisa was not acting normally, sleeping all day and staying awake all night. Outside a municipal building in the western city of Lviv, Natan waited in the tent set up by the UN children's agency for his parents to finish government paperwork.
Radical groups in Russia are targeting opponents of the war in Ukraine. Pro-Putin youths have been active in Moscow, patrolling the streets with the letter “Z” – as a sign of support for the invasion – taped on their clothes.
