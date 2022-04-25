ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Displaced Ukrainians find shelter at Lviv university

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA university in Lviv has transformed into a...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In western Ukraine, displaced children play to forget war

Inside a play tent for displaced children in western Ukraine, 12-year-old Natan said his cat Marquisa was not acting normally, sleeping all day and staying awake all night. Outside a municipal building in the western city of Lviv, Natan waited in the tent set up by the UN children's agency for his parents to finish government paperwork.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Lviv

Comments / 0

Community Policy