ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Gator great Chris Rainey starts new speed camp in Belleview

By Alex Carter
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a while since we’ve had rain in North Central Florida. But even on the driest of days in The Swamp, it wasn’t that long ago that former Gators’ running back Chris Rainey was making people miss left and right. He even took his speed to...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NFL Draft is barreling down the tracks like a freight train. One Florida Gator who could hear his name called as early as Thursday’s first round is Kaiir Elam. The cornerback is approaching this life-changing moment with a sense of anticipation, but also a great deal of perspective.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA State Championship

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Brain Bowl team is celebrating a major championship after defeating its long-time rival and leading the state with wins. Tuesday the team was celebrated at the college for their 2022 FCSAA State Championship. This is the college’s 10th championship win, more than any other Florida community college.
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Belleview, FL
WILX-TV

Jaguars Make Noteworthy Pre Draft Roster Move

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who tells The Associated Press that Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Military training coming to Central Florida in the next few weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — About 2,000 military members from active and reserve units are taking part in combat training at facilities in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The Mississippi National Guard said in a news release that the Southern Strike exercise began Thursday and goes through May 3. It includes training for conventional operations, counterinsurgency, close air support, search and rescue, noncombatant evacuation and maritime special operations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rainey
Click10.com

Pit stop at 7-Eleven ends up making Florida man a Lottery winner

MULBERRY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Florida man is now $1 million richer after he purchased a scratch-off Lottery ticket while making a pit stop at a 7-Eleven store, the Florida Lottery announced on Monday. Willie Myrick Jr., of Lakeland, claimed his $1 million prize after playing the GOLD RUSH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Central Florida#American Football#Wcjb#Gators
WCJB

UF’s Kaiir Elam chosen 23rd overall by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After making six interceptions in three seasons at the University of Florida, cornerback Kaiir Elam was selected in round one of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Elam will head to Buffalo as the 23rd overall pick. Elam drew the attention of NFL scouts through his speed (4.39...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Oak Hall boys lax team routs Maclay, 16-4 in region semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The final North Central Florida team still standing in high school lacrosse will play for a region title. The Oak Hall boys ran past Maclay, 16-4 on Wednesday night to win the Class 1A region semifinal game. The Eagles (14-5) jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back, defeating the Marauders (10-10) for the third time this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy