The stock market is down, but extreme bets live on. Why it matters: The pandemic-era bull market — now come to an end — was fueled in equal part by YOLO and FOMO. The former — "you only live once" — was based on the idea that in a world of zero interest rates, the most likely road to wealth was not a slow accumulation of compound interest, but rather a moonshot that involved gambling everything on a low-probability but ultra-high-return bet.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO