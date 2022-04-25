ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

TxDOT announces closing schedule for Country Club Road

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outside lane of SH 73 westbound from Country Club Road to...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Texas 73 lane closure scheduled in Port Arthur until May 5

Officials expect a lane of Texas 73 to be closed for over a week in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure will affect the outside lane of Texas 73 westbound from Country Club Road to approximately three miles west. It will be closed for maintenance from...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident in Longview led to the closure of 1 westbound lane (Longview, TX)

A multi-vehicle accident in Longview led to the closure of 1 westbound lane (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities reported that one westbound lane was blocked in the area following a multi-vehicle wreck in Longview. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Hawkins Pkwy and Judson Road in Longview [...]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Port Arthur News

$51M price tag closes out elementary school reconstruction costs across Nederland

NEDERLAND — A guaranteed maximum price has been set for the reconstruction and renovation of Helena Park Elementary. Nederland School Board members unanimously approved an $11,988,808 price tag during a special-called meeting this week. The guaranteed maximum vote marks the fourth and final price tag set for Nederland Independent...
NEDERLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Country Club Road
Port Arthur News

Buckstin Brewing Company adding 2nd location; talk about Nederland roots

NEDERLAND — There is a celebration at Buckstin Brewing Company as the Nederland-based business looks to open its second location. Owners Justin Buchanan-Lopez and Gabrielle Blanco took to social media this week to make the announcement. “For over a year, we have been working diligently behind the scenes to...
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy