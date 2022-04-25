TxDOT announces closing schedule for Country Club Road

Officials expect a lane of Texas 73 to be closed for over a week in Port Arthur. The Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure will affect the outside lane of Texas 73 westbound from Country Club Road to approximately three miles west. It will be closed for maintenance from...
A multi-vehicle accident in Longview led to the closure of 1 westbound lane (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities reported that one westbound lane was blocked in the area following a multi-vehicle wreck in Longview. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Hawkins Pkwy and Judson Road in Longview [...]
HOUSTON – All mainlanes of Gulf Freeway headed southbound near Bay Area Boulevard are now open after a major crash involving two vehicles had shut down the highway. One person was transported in unknown condition, according to HPD. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont community members are expected to have two new family-friendly places to enjoy alcohol thanks to unanimous decisions from city council members. Gabrielle Blanco with the Buckstin Brewing Company asked the city for permission to open a brewpub. On Tuesday, the Beaumont City Council gave the company the green light.
NEDERLAND — A guaranteed maximum price has been set for the reconstruction and renovation of Helena Park Elementary. Nederland School Board members unanimously approved an $11,988,808 price tag during a special-called meeting this week. The guaranteed maximum vote marks the fourth and final price tag set for Nederland Independent...
ORANGE, Texas — We’re just one month away from the start of storm season. Some Southeast Texans are haunted by memories of previous storms. For people in Orange County, one storm stands out. Ike inundated Bridge City and surrounding areas, and it's led to continued calls for better...
NEDERLAND — There is a celebration at Buckstin Brewing Company as the Nederland-based business looks to open its second location. Owners Justin Buchanan-Lopez and Gabrielle Blanco took to social media this week to make the announcement. “For over a year, we have been working diligently behind the scenes to...
