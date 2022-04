UPDATE 4/25: Matthew Cherry was found safe, according to a tweet from state police on April 25. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ-TV)- State Police are searching for a man they say may be endangered and was last seen Saturday morning. Matthew Ryan Cherry, 46, of Drifting, Pa. Police say Cherry was […]

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO