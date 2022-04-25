ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Dockery dazzles in an intricate silver beaded gown and a matching cape as she attends the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Michelle Dockery dazzled in an eye-catching silver gown at the Downton Abbey: New Era London premiere on Monday.

The actress, who plays Mary Crawley in the series and its film sequels, made sure all eyes were on her as she glistened in a sensational gown.

The 40-year-old wowed in the stunning ensemble which was accompanied by a matching cape as she graced the star-studded red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nify_0fJtCZth00
Stunning: Michelle Dockery dazzled in an eye-catching silver gown at the Downton Abbey: New Era London premiere on Monday

The beauty styled her brunette bob in glamorous curls while she bolstered her striking features with a slick of mascara and a touch of bold red lipstick.

The star added a pop of colour opting for a red manicure and accessorised with a red pair of earrings and several gold rings.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 film which will see the Crawley family head to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLh8n_0fJtCZth00
Dazzling: The actress, who plays Mary Crawley, made sure all eyes were on her as she glistened in a sensational silver sequinned gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RcXM_0fJtCZth00
Incredible: TThe 40-year-old wowed in the stunning ensemble which was accompanied by a matching cape as she graced the star-studded red carpet

The trailer shows the Crawley family heading to the South of France to uncover a mystery at a villa bestowed to Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet Crawley, while an ambitious director plans to make a film at Downton.

It opens as fan favourite Violet [Dame Maggie], says: 'I've come into the possession of villa in the South of France.

She continues: 'Years ago, before you were born. I met a man.' It then transpires Dowager Grantham and her lover 'spent a few days together and he gave her a house'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CajFQ_0fJtCZth00
Chic: The beauty styled her brunette bob in glamorous curls while she bolstered her striking features with a slick of mascara and a touch of bold red lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbVBX_0fJtCZth00
Quite the change: Michelle plays Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey and did not fail to capture attention as she looked considerably more glamorous than her character at the premiere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kda52_0fJtCZth00

The upcoming sequel will see the return of the much-loved cast including Hugh, Michelle and Penelope Wilton.

And it looks like there could be trouble in paradise for Lady Mary (Michelle) as she talks about the struggles of marriage in the trailer.

Lady Mary is seen talking to Hugh's character, saying: 'You don't need me to tell you that marriage is a novel full of plot twists along the way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9Qr6_0fJtCZth00
Beautiful: The star added a pop of colour opting for a red manicure and accessorised with a red pair of earrings and several gold rings

The trailer also shows estate becoming the setting for a film and a slim mustached Dominic, who plays an 1920s Hollywood actor, becomes quite the heartthrob among the staff.

One of the cooks says: 'There is something about him, he's like a wild animal ready to spring'

Mister Barber, a producer and director, begins to shoot the film- but Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) isn't impressed by the fanfare.

'I think its a horrible idea. Actresses plastered in make-up and actors just plastered,' he says as the scene shifts to the Hollywood cast interrupting the day-to-day life in Downton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNyHa_0fJtCZth00
Admirers: Michelle was seen taking time to pose with her fans as she arrived at the star-studded red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132qdO_0fJtCZth00
Downton stars: The cast, including (L-R) Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Hugh Dancy, Raquel Cassidy and Michelle Dockery, took to the stage at the premiere 

The trailer also hints that fans will finally get to see widower Tom Branson find love again with maid Lucy Smith, as the pair tie the knot in romantic scenes.

Downton creator Julian Fellowes previously teased some details about the movie, which is based on the acclaimed TV series.

Speaking about the project, Julian shared: 'It's really a new era. The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ox2ts_0fJtCZth00
Grand arrival! Part of the film sees the Crawley family travel to Violet's villa in the South of France

Julian sees the Downton films as an extension of the hit TV series, which ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, and he explained that the new movie will pick up from where the 2019 film ended.

He said: 'As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further.

'We're trying to mark the change - the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aISfh_0fJtCZth00
Cast: (L-R) Samantha Bond, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Penelope Wilton, Robert James Collier and Michael Fox



