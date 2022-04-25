Dan Girardi has wealth of experience to pass on to Sabres' young defensemen

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Last season, Dan Girardi was on Don Granato’s staff as an assistant coach. This year, Girardi is a development coach, because he didn’t feel like he had the time to devote to coaching on a full-time basis.

Granato hired Marty Wilford to be in charge of the defensemen, but Girardi is still around the rink during home practices to do whatever Wilford needs him to do. Part of that is having 1-on-1 ice sessions after practice with guys like 19-year-old Owen Power, who has only played in six NHL games.

When Girardi broke into the league in 2006, he was 22-years-old. The Sabres now have three 22-year-old defensemen in their top-four, and they all have a lot of experience. Rasmus Dahlin has played 275 NHL games, Henri Jokiharju has been in 211, and Mattias Samuelsson has played in 54 NHL games.

Girardi says things have evolved since he broke into the league.

“It’s simple, it’s a young man’s game now," said Girardi following Monday's practice. "I am a little bit of an older-school-type player when it comes to the game, but just watching how the game has evolved, especially my last few years in Tampa - how the D [defense] is skating forward more and angling plays off, and our D does that best, probably close to the top in the league as a [defensive] corps, killing plays and skating forward.”

Girardi says he has a great working relationship with Wilford, and he understands what his role is.

“He drives the ship, and it’s been such a great time for me here the last year-and-a-half to work with these guys,” he said.

When Wilford needs to get off the ice to break down video, Girardi is there to pick up the slack where he can. Girardi knows what he can help with, and that kind of experience is invaluable.

“Everyone knows what I bring," Girardi said. "I just finished playing, I’m a team-first guy, and I tried to do all the right things. If I can just help these guys in any way, even if it’s off-ice stuff like how to be respectful and treat the reporters with respect and the staff - I just love coming here, because it’s just, ‘What do you need from me today?’”

The players don’t have to play the same way Girardi did to get the benefit of his wisdom. Girardi last played in the league in 2019, so he can relate to these players. As previously mentioned, he stays after and works with Power.

“It’s a really good time for him, and I’m out there with him, but he’s driving it. He’s telling me rim the puck here, pass it there, and at this point of the year, it’s great for him to feel it out, figure out what in the game he needs to work on," Girardi said. "It’s perfect for him to come in here and see what it takes, and at the start of next year, we’ll pinpoint some more things.”

Girardi played the game the same way Granato coaches it, without fear.

“We’re defensive minded, but we’re also not nervous to make a mistake," the former New York Rangers blue liner said. "As soon as fear trickles in, you’re not going to be successful.”

Girardi and Dahlin were exact opposites with how they played the game, but having just been in the league is great for the youngsters, because they know he understands what they’re going through. You can also see the influence Girardi has had on them.

"You can see his game evolving," Girardi said of Dahlin. "He’s defending a lot harder down low, and him and 'Joki' were really hard to play against. Maybe his first couple of years, he’d be more worried about offensive numbers, but now they kill plays and then go up on the offense.”

As I watch Samuelsson play, he reminds me a lot of Girardi. The grizzled veteran says the kid does make him smile.

“When I watch games, this kid is an absolute beast out there," Girardi said. "He plays the game so hard and plays the right way, and he’s way better than I ever was. But he’s so good at killing plays early, and getting in guys' faces and closing the gaps.”

Samuelsson is still looking for his first NHL goal to go with his 12 assists. Girardi says don’t sleep on Samuelsson’s offensive skills.

“He’s got an absolute cannon from the point too, and it’s only a matter of time until he pops one in," he said. "That gives him an offensive side too, because he gets up in the rush and making great plays backdoor to guys.”

So how good can these six youngsters be, as well as others like Ryan Johnson and Oskari Laaksonen?

“Myself, I’m excited for the future and how much better we can keep getting," Girardi admitted. "I come to work with a smile every day.”

Kyle Okposo was going into the corner during practice and stepped on a puck. He tried to stay in practice, but eventually had to leave. Granato says he’ll be evaluated later Monday afternoon.

Missing Monday's session were Craig Anderson, Samuelsson, Cody Eakin and Vinnie Hinostroza.

Anderson missed Saturday’s game with, what Granato called, “soreness”. He says the veteran netminder was being evaluated by doctors on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samuelsson was given a maintenance day, Eakin is ill, and Hinostroza is taking care of a family matter.

The Sabres don’t have a game until Thursday in Boston, so Granato is giving the team off on Tuesday.

Monday’s lines:

Forwards:

Skinner – Thompson – Olofsson

Asplund – Cozens – Okposo

Krebs – Mittelstadt – Tuch

Bjork – Girgensons – Hayden

Defense:

Pysyk – Dahlin

Power – Jokiharju

Bryson – Fitzgerald

Butcher - Miller