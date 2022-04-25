Team USA Softball to Play at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

Calhoun Journal

April 25, 2022

Lee Evancho

Oxford Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton, shared that the City of Oxford is excited to announce the USA Softball Women’s National Team will play at Choccolocco Park on July 5.

In preparation for the 2022 World Games July 9-13 in Birmingham, the team will make a stop in Oxford for exhibition play. Their international opponent has been secured, with that team announcement coming soon.

Tickets are non-refundable and will be available online for purchase soon. Fans can sign up to be notified when the ticket presale date is announced at https://choccoloccopark.com/

Pricing will be $30 (reserved/seatback) or $20 for general admission.

The roster for Team USA features University of Alabama player Montana Fouts, who is best known for pitching a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

More details will be announced as they become available.

