Oxford, AL

Team USA Softball to Play at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

 3 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 25, 2022

Lee Evancho

Oxford Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton, shared that the City of Oxford is excited to announce the USA Softball Women’s National Team will play at Choccolocco Park on July 5.

In preparation for the 2022 World Games July 9-13 in Birmingham, the team will make a stop in Oxford for exhibition play. Their international opponent has been secured, with that team announcement coming soon.

Tickets are non-refundable and will be available online for purchase soon. Fans can sign up to be notified when the ticket presale date is announced at https://choccoloccopark.com/
Pricing will be $30 (reserved/seatback) or $20 for general admission.

The roster for Team USA features University of Alabama player Montana Fouts, who is best known for pitching a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

More details will be announced as they become available.

Calhoun County Journal

Tuesday Softball

Here are scores and highlights from Tuesday’s high school softball action in Calhoun County; includes area tournament schedule involving county teams. JACKSONVILLE – Macey Roper went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Lily Henry scattered three hits over seven innings as Pleasant Valley wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 victory over White Plains.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Arm-Locked In

White Plains’ Edwards turns to new putter and stroke on eve of state tournament season, wins sectional medal; Oxford’s Page qualifies for 6A substate By Al Muskewitz SILVER LAKES – Changing equipment is pretty commonplace among serious golfers. Clubs in the bag one week might not be there the next. Changing equipment before a major […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Live Trivia at Struts of Oxford

On Monday, May 2, 2022 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for their popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT!. Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts Hot Wings!!!The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Wild Ones – Pleasant Valley and Piedmont

Pleasant Valley wins 20-19 hitfest over Alexandria; Piedmont beats White Plains in extra innings. Macey Roper singled home Rylee Haynes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pleasant Valley a 20-19 victory over Alexandria in one of the wildest softball games in the county this season.
PIEDMONT, AL
