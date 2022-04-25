Josh Fleming ready to help Rays in whatever role

Josh Fleming is slated to come out of the bullpen behind opener Matt Wisler and handle the bulk of the innings Tuesday against the Mariners. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Josh Fleming just wants to lend a hand.

With the Rays announcing that right-hander Matt Wisler will be the opener Tuesday against Seattle, the left-handed Fleming is slated to come out of the bullpen and handle the bulk of the innings.

“I just want to help this team win,” Fleming said Sunday. “Always been my goal to help this team, whether I’m starting, whatever it is. With us being down some guys, if they need me to go out there and eat six innings, I would love to do that. Whatever they ask, I’m going to do.”

Fleming has done pretty well at whatever he has been asked to handle over the last three seasons, putting together a 17-9 record and 4.60 ERA in assorted roles.

He is coming off a solid 3-1/3-inning outing Tuesday against the Cubs, when he also worked behind Wisler, allowing a one-out single, an RBI double and a two-out, two-run pinch-hit homer to Patrick Wisdom.

“All in all, it was the best my stuff was, the best I felt it was,” Fleming said. “Everything felt great out of the hand. I just made one mistake. I can’t really look at that and say I had a bad outing. I feel I threw it pretty well. I was able to spot up pretty much any pitch I wanted at any time I wanted. I was able to take away a lot of positives. Just one bad pitch.”

Rough seas

No team gave the Rays more trouble last year than the Mariners, who won six of the seven games, five coming from behind and three on walkoffs during the four-game June series in Seattle. Put another way, the Rays were 1-6 against Seattle and 99-56 against all other teams.

The Rays will see plenty of those Mariners over the next two weeks, opening a three-game series at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, then heading to Seattle for four games May 5-8 as the middle leg of their west coast road trip.

Seattle has added to a core that includes J.P. Crawford and AL Player of the Week Ty France, bringing up top prospect outfielder Julio Rodriguez and bringing in 2021 AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray, outfielder Jesse Winker and infielders Adam Frazier and Eugenio Suarez.

Among familiar faces are former Rays reliever Diego Castillo, Stetson-produced starter Logan Gilbert and pitching coach Pete Woodworth, a St. Petersburg native who attended St. Petersburg Catholic and USF briefly, and pitched and coached in the minors, and scouted, for the Rays.

Miscellany

There should be updates Tuesday on the status of the two players on the COVID-19 injured list, as catcher Francisco Mejia tested positive last week and reliever Jeffrey Springs had symptoms and a close contact. … The Rays look to need a starter for Friday’s series opener against the Twins, though they could move Corey Kluber back a day and make Thursday a bullpen day. … The Rays have won four of their last five. ... Rays pitchers held the Red Sox hitless in 19 of 28 innings and scoreless in 24 over the three-game series.

• • •

