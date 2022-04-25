Wood County Schools Searching for Bus Drivers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are looking for bus drivers for next school year. The deadline to apply to become a bus driver is...www.wtap.com
Our government at it's finest. They want driver for this upcoming school year. People must apply by April 25th. Requirement of 6 months training. There is 4 months until the beginning of the next school year. Does anyone else see the problem here? Maybe I misread something. I don't believe I did. Help!!!!
Also Wednesday is the 27th of April. I thought maybe they meant next year's school year, nope, that will be Wednesdays the 26th of 2023. Help us Lord. Our leaders are barely qualified to be followers.
