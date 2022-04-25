ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

92-year-old grandma with dementia needs repairs to NYC public housing home

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The smell of sewage overwhelms the home of a 92-year-old grandma’s public housing home in Washington Heights, her family told PIX11 News.

Water flows into Luz Escano’s tub and no one can seem to turn it off, according to Christian de La Rosa, one of Escano’s grandkids. The kitchen has no stove or refrigerator and there are problems with the windows in the living room.

Escano’s family said they’re sick and tired of fighting for repairs in the Washington Heights New York City Housing Authority home. The said Escano, who has dementia, needs a new home.

“NYCHA is working on expediting repairs to this apartment, including replacing the windows, kitchen cabinets, sink and stove, and patching the hole in the bedroom wall,” an agency spokesperson said. “NYCHA staff also created work orders for the shower body and requested expedited repairs, as well as for painting. NYCHA will follow up with the resident for any other subsequent repairs and address her requests accordingly.”

If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 27

jonsaintlawrence
3d ago

So during the early years of public housing most of the tenants black brown and white were veterans of war, in the 50s the Gi bill was passed along with FHA loans allowed most of the non-minorities to purchase homes in places like Levittown Long Island and other locations around this country, blacks were not only excluded from these loans they were red-lined from these locations, the non-minorities who purchased homes were able to build generational wealth and put their kids through college with the increasing equity from their homes, most of the people I speak with in public housing can trace family members living there from its Inception, if you add drugs, lack of education, hopelessness it=crime, so no it actually was meant to be a government sanctioned open air prison for some.

Reply(1)
8
Doe
3d ago

Leave it to Democrats to destroy these places and the lives of the innocent tenant. How come HPD doesn’t go after the City to make the repairs? If it was a regular landlord he be in jail by now. Double standard

Reply(5)
11
Alfred Bonnabel
2d ago

Let's see...the 1 billion dollars given to Chirlaine McCray by her husband the Mayor of NYC could have helped with this problem, right? 🤢🤢🤢🤢

Reply(3)
5
PIX11

PIX11

