92-year-old grandma with dementia needs repairs to NYC public housing home

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The smell of sewage overwhelms the home of a 92-year-old grandma’s public housing home in Washington Heights, her family told PIX11 News.

Water flows into Luz Escano’s tub and no one can seem to turn it off, according to Christian de La Rosa, one of Escano’s grandkids. The kitchen has no stove or refrigerator and there are problems with the windows in the living room.

Escano’s family said they’re sick and tired of fighting for repairs in the Washington Heights New York City Housing Authority home. The said Escano, who has dementia, needs a new home.

“NYCHA is working on expediting repairs to this apartment, including replacing the windows, kitchen cabinets, sink and stove, and patching the hole in the bedroom wall,” an agency spokesperson said. “NYCHA staff also created work orders for the shower body and requested expedited repairs, as well as for painting. NYCHA will follow up with the resident for any other subsequent repairs and address her requests accordingly.”

