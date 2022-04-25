Holyoke DPW: several streets begin road construction Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holyoke Department of Public Works (DPW) is notifying drivers that street milling will begin on several streets in the city beginning Tuesday, April 26.

Construction is expected to being at 7AM on Rock Valley Road from Southampton Road to the Easthampton line, Green Willow Drive, McLellan Drive, Village Road, Ross Road and Lenox Road.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes over the next few weeks.

Palmer Paving has been contracted to do the work. Crews will be adjusting structures and making other repairs before the roadways are paved. The city will provide an update on when paving is expected to begin.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the DPW at 413-322-5645.

