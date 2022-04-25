Midland High team wins innovation competition for 4th straight year

Team Leader Lauren McGuirk and team members Elliana Rinn and Allison Scheffer, coached by teacher Robert Fox, developed a virtual reality program called Virtual Motion Therapy (VMT) – a gamified form of physical therapy intended to address obstacles Parkinson’s Disease patients face when seeking treatment, including personal motivation, accessibility of physical therapy options and cost of treatment. (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

Their innovation led to Midland High winning the the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award competition for the fourth-straight year.

Coached by teacher Robert Fox, the team's program was called Virtual Motion Therapy (VMT) – a gamified form of physical therapy, which also includes personal motivation, accessibility of physical therapy options and cost of treatment.

“Parkinson’s Disease is incurable, but the quality and length of life can be improved greatly with treatment,” said the three students in their final project report. “Interventions that can improve motivation, increase accessibility and reduce cost are necessary.”

Following Saturday’s finale event for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award competition, Midland, Freeland and Saginaw students went home with a combined total of $64,000 in prizes – $29,000 in scholarships for themselves and another $35,000 in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants for their schools.

The event captures the output of months of research in an annual competition that promotes innovation and creative thinking among high school students in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Midland High's first-place team took home one $5,000 scholarship per team member, a $20,000 STEM grant for Midland High School and a 3D-printed traveling trophy to showcase over the next academic year.

The other local awards continued as follows:

Second place: Co-Sign, Freeland High School

Team Leader Hana Pan and team members Miles Amersey, Chloe Pan and Tyler Wayne, coached by teacher Thomas Short, Ed.D., created a mobile app to reduce communication barriers between the hearing-impaired and hearing by translating sign language to text/speech and vice-versa.

Prizes: $2,500 scholarship per team member and a $10,000 STEM grant for the school

Third place: RipTide Dragons, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy

Team Leader Ricardo Pastor and team members Akhilesh Kanmanthreddy, Ethan Miller and Arjya Misra, coached by teacher David Allan, Ph.D., created a system to record currents, tides, UV index and temperature at beaches to help prevent drownings and melanoma.

Prizes: $1,000 scholarship per team member and a $5,000 STEM grant for the school

The other schools represented in the top 11 teams included Herbert Henry Dow High School, Bullock Creek High School and Reese High School.

In the competition's nine-years, the total grants awarded have reached $582,500, according to a representative on behalf of the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation and the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award.

Presented by the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation, the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award is an annual competition for high school students ages 13 to 18 in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.

Its goal is to inspire passion for STEM subjects and challenge students to work in teams to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world. Topics typically include – but are not limited to – issues related to alternative energy, healthcare, science, technology or life sciences.