ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland High team wins innovation competition for 4th straight year

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPsLk_0fJt9h4n00
Team Leader Lauren McGuirk and team members Elliana Rinn and Allison Scheffer, coached by teacher Robert Fox, developed a virtual reality program called Virtual Motion Therapy (VMT) – a gamified form of physical therapy intended to address obstacles Parkinson’s Disease patients face when seeking treatment, including personal motivation, accessibility of physical therapy options and cost of treatment. (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

Midland High School seniors Lauren McGuirk, Eliana Rinn and Allison Scheffer developed a virtual reality program intended to address obstacles faced by Parkinson’s Disease patients when they seek treatment.

Their innovation led to Midland High winning the the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award competition for the fourth-straight year.

Coached by teacher Robert Fox, the team's program was called Virtual Motion Therapy (VMT) – a gamified form of physical therapy, which also includes personal motivation, accessibility of physical therapy options and cost of treatment.

“Parkinson’s Disease is incurable, but the quality and length of life can be improved greatly with treatment,” said the three students in their final project report. “Interventions that can improve motivation, increase accessibility and reduce cost are necessary.”

Following Saturday’s finale event for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award competition, Midland, Freeland and Saginaw students went home with a combined total of $64,000 in prizes – $29,000 in scholarships for themselves and another $35,000 in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants for their schools.

The event captures the output of months of research in an annual competition that promotes innovation and creative thinking among high school students in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Midland High's first-place team took home one $5,000 scholarship per team member, a $20,000 STEM grant for Midland High School and a 3D-printed traveling trophy to showcase over the next academic year.

The other local awards continued as follows:

Second place: Co-Sign, Freeland High School

  • Team Leader Hana Pan and team members Miles Amersey, Chloe Pan and Tyler Wayne, coached by teacher Thomas Short, Ed.D., created a mobile app to reduce communication barriers between the hearing-impaired and hearing by translating sign language to text/speech and vice-versa.
  • Prizes: $2,500 scholarship per team member and a $10,000 STEM grant for the school

Third place: RipTide Dragons, Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy

  • Team Leader Ricardo Pastor and team members Akhilesh Kanmanthreddy, Ethan Miller and Arjya Misra, coached by teacher David Allan, Ph.D., created a system to record currents, tides, UV index and temperature at beaches to help prevent drownings and melanoma.
  • Prizes: $1,000 scholarship per team member and a $5,000 STEM grant for the school

The other schools represented in the top 11 teams included Herbert Henry Dow High School, Bullock Creek High School and Reese High School.

In the competition's nine-years, the total grants awarded have reached $582,500, according to a representative on behalf of the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation and the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award.

Presented by the Nickless Family Charitable Foundation, the A.H. Nickless Innovation Award is an annual competition for high school students ages 13 to 18 in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.

Its goal is to inspire passion for STEM subjects and challenge students to work in teams to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world. Topics typically include – but are not limited to – issues related to alternative energy, healthcare, science, technology or life sciences.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Midland figure skaters win medals at showcase event

Several members of the Midland Figure Skating Club placed at the Michigan Showcase hosted by the Ice House Skating Academy in Brighton recently. Ciarra Franklin took first in qualifying in Pre-Juvenile Character and then finished second in the final while performing to "In My Dreams" from the movie Fantasia , and in Pre-Juvenile Emotional Performance she finished first in the final while skating to "I Hear a Symphony." That win advanced her to the Junior Parade of Champions, where she finished second.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive.com

Former Standish-Sterling ace earns national honor for Delta College

UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – Lakin Fryzel was a game-changer for the Standish-Sterling softball program. And she’s doing her best to do the same for Delta College. In a season of struggles for the Pioneers, Fryzel is emerging as a bright spot as a pitcher and a hitter. And there is no denying her impact after the sophomore was named NJCAA Division 3 Softball Pitcher of the Week.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Saginaw, MI
Education
City
Midland, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
City
Saginaw, MI
Midland Daily News

Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep Oilers in baseball, softball

Midland High swept visiting Mount Pleasant 7-5 and 8-1 in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday. In the opener, Mount Pleasant scored once in the first and three times in the second to take an early 4-1 lead. The Chemics answered with two runs in the third and three in the fifth to go up 6-4. After the Oilers plated a run in the top of the sixth to cut it to 6-5, Midland capped the scoring with a run in the bottom half.
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Midland locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. Do we really have to wait that long around mid-Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Highschool#Vmt#Midland High School
Midland Daily News

For Finney, Chemics' coaching job a decade in the making

Ashton Finney spent over a decade preparing for her big moment, and now it's finally here. Finney, 31, was hired recently as Midland High's new varsity girls' basketball coach, replacing Jeff Tuck, who resigned late in the 2021-22 season after less than two full seasons. And, as Finney noted, her new job is the culmination of years of hard work.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Morley Stanwood names Teachers of the Month

MORLEY – Morley Stanwood Community Schools recently announced the Teachers of the Month for February and April. Eighth-grade teacher Hailey Coty was nominated as Teacher of the Month for February.
MORLEY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland students of Davenport to graduate Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS - Davenport University is reinstating its commencement ceremony this year at Van Andel Arena. More than 1,540 students will graduate from Davenport this spring with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, technology, health and urban education. The university's Midland campus has 54 graduates, who have been invited to the return of an in-person event.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy