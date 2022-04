RIDGEFIELD — Some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission made it clear they plan to keep recreational cannabis businesses from taking root in Ridgefield. First Selectman Rudy Marconi appeared before the commission at its Tuesday night meeting to encourage its members to stand by the Board of Selectmen’s recent decision to oppose not only retailers, but growers, distributors and any other business affiliated with recreational marijuana.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO