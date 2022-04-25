ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS TENNIS: 3 Forsan seniors to compete in state tourney

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Forsan senior tennis player Thomas Gabehart (Forsan ISD)

Three Forsan seniors will compete in the UIL Class 2A State Tennis Tournament when it gets underway Tuesday at Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Forsan’s Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings face Quanah’s Ahlai Don Juan and Abel Silvas in a 9:15 a.m. state quarterfinal match in boys doubles, while Forsan’s Rylee Yanez meets Crawford’s Ty Williams in a 9:15 a.m. quarterfinal match in boys singles.

Stallings and Gabehart are making a repeat trip to state after finishing in a tie for third during the 2021 tournament when they lost in the state semifinals. Gabehart and Stallings beat Christoval’s Kaleb Dye and Ryan Fischer in the finals of the Region I-2A Tennis Tournament to earn their second state berth on April 12 at Rebel Tennis Center in Amarillo.

Yanez was the runner-up in boys singles at the Region I-2A Tennis Tournament where he lost to Miles’ Austin Askins in the final.

If the Forsan seniors win their quarterfinal match, they would compete in the state semifinal in their respective divisions at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

