Woman sparks debate after revealing her list of 13 strict wedding rules: ‘No boring people’

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing her 13 strict rules for guests at her wedding , which she started building a as child.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Kennedy Marks shared a screenshot of a note titled “Wedding guests rules”. She said that although her boyfriend is “not proposing any time soon” and isn’t aware of her “rules,” she still put these in place.

She also acknowledged that while the rules seem “harsh,” she wanted to be a “perfectionist” on her big day, as weddings can be “so expensive”.

Her first rule, which she believes should be applied for most weddings, is that “no one else [wears] white” except the bride.

“I’m paying so much money,” she said. “I’ve invited you to my day. Please have the respect of not wearing white, please.”

“My bridesmaids are under very strict instruction that if someone comes in wearing white, a bottle of red wine will be poured on you and you will be getting out before I see you,” she continued.

Marks noted that her second rule is that “no children” are allowed, “unless approved” by her, as she doesn’t want them ruining the event.

“I don’t want screaming in my ceremony, I don’t want your children running onto the dance floor whilst I’m trying to do my first dance because you’re at the bar,” she added. “Unless you’re going to look after your children, you’re going to be there with them 24/7 holding them.”

For her third rule, she said that guests shouldn’t assume that their invitation means that they can invite “a plus one”. She expressed that if she “didn’t have a clue” who someone was, she wouldn’t’ want them at the wedding.

Although this wasn’t on the list, she highlighted how important it was to have photos with her own family as well as her partners’.

Marks said that her fourth rule, which is a “very big one,” is that “no announcements,” such as a “pregnancy” or an “engagement, ” can be made.

“Please, for the love of god, do not take the attention away from me,” she explained. “I’m an attention-seeker, through and through. I will get you out. We will never be friends again.”

Her fifth rule is that no one can use microphones “unless pre-approved,” as she doesn’t want her guests “grabbing” them from the “live musicians” on stage.

In a follow-up video , she continued on with her list and started with her sixth rule, which is that guests cannot “stress [her out].” So if they have questions, they have to speak to her “mum”.

“That woman is a perfectionist and knows me through and through, and if anything goes wrong there will be backup plains in place,” Marks said.

She noted that while it may sound “really mean,” she doesn’t want any “boring people” at her wedding and wants all of her guests to “get up and dance” with her.

“Obviously if you’re ill or something I’ll let you off,” she continued. “If you’re not going to make the most of the wedding and sit there and complain or be miserable, sadly I don’t want you at my celebration. I don’t want to pay all that money for you to just be boring.”

Her next and one of her “biggest” rules is that if her or her current boyfriend Rhys have “never met” someone prior to the wedding, they’re not invited. She emphasised that she doesn’t want to be “introduced to people” at the event, as she and Rhys have been together for “over two years now”.

For her ninth rule, Marks said that if anyone is rude to the staff, then they can’t stay at the wedding. “I want [staff] to be treated like guests,” she said. “I want them to have fun. I want them to have a good day. I want them to have a good shift. So if you’re rude to them, I don’t want to be your friend, get out.”

Marks’ tenth rule is that “no phones” are allowed during the ceremony, as she doesn’t want her photos to “be on phones” and she wants to “enjoy the moment”.

She then explained that if anyone is on the dance floor during her first dance, they will be “dragged off”.

Regarding guests’ attire, Marks said that they can wear whatever they felt the most “comfortable” with. “If you want to turn up naked, you turn up naked,” she added. “If you want to wear a whole mesh outfit, you wear a mesh outfit. As long as you feel comfortable and happy, I’m happy.”

She said that her final rule is that while she wants her guests to have “full use of [her] photographers,” it has to be “after [her] requested photos”.

As of 25 April, the two videos have over 1m views combined, with many TikTok users in the comments agreeing with Mark’s rules and applauding her for making them.

“I will never understand how anyone could ever think that someone else’s wedding is a good place to make a big announcement like pregnancy or proposal,” one wrote.

“I’d change two,” one wrote. “No children (at all).”

A third person added: “It’s YOUR day, anyone that doesn’t like the rules doesn’t need to be there.”

However, some viewers felt like the list was a bit too extensive.

“Bridezilla, you’re not even getting married,” one claimed. “Red flag to your boyfriend, run when you can. He has no say, it’s his day too.”

“Not giving single friends a plus one is bad,” another wrote. In response, Marks said: “I’ve been to many weddings single and still had such a good time because other friends were there.”

Speaking to The Independent , Marks noted how the weddings she’s previously attended has helped her “develop [her] own opinion of what [she] liked and would change for [her] own”.

She said that while she does “intend” on keeping these rules for her wedding, she won’t “know 100 per cent” if she will “until the day comes, which won’t be for a few years.”