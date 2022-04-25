ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

AK-47 Among 13 Rifles, Several Pounds Of Drugs Seized In Newark Crackdown

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfeAJ_0fJt8bkE00
Several pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms were seized last weekend in Newark, including one defaced firearm from a 13-year-old boy, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Several pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms were seized last weekend in Newark, including one defaced firearm from a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

The boy was arrested on the 600 block of 15th Avenue when police observed him with a loaded and defaced firearm on Friday, April 22, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

On Monday morning, police recovered five illegal weapons following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the South Ward. Aazes Wade, 33, of Newark, was arrested on drug distribution and weapons offenses.

Ramir Skipwith, 24, of Irvington, was also arrested Monday, after he was observed in a vehicle that was being sought in connection with an April 23, armed robbery that occurred in Elizabeth, O'Hara said. The driver, Skipwith, disregarded police commands to pull over and attempted to flee by driving on the sidewalk at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street, police said.

He was taken into custody without further incident and was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol that had been reported stolen out of Bloomsburg Township, PA.

Kane Davis, 23, of Union, was arrested on Sunday, April 24, after he was seen with an AK-47 rifle in the area of South Orange Avenue near Salem Street, authorities said. Davis tossed a bag containing the rifle, which was found to be loaded.

Nasir Johnson, 25, and Shakiyah Banks-Coley, 21, both of Newark; Rahfee Boykins, 24, and Khairi Chavers, 24, both of Irvington; and Tamia Anderson, 22, of East Orange, were arrested on Saturday, April 23 at Isabella Avenue, near South Orange Avenue, O'Hara said.

The five suspects were inside a speeding red Hyundai Elantra following a ShotSpotter notification in the 700 block of South Orange Avenue, police said. Upon becoming aware of police presence, the vehicle stopped with Boykins tossing a ghost gun into the backseat before he and Chavers ran from the vehicle, police said.

Both men were quickly apprehended. Police observed Johnson, the driver, with a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Beaufort County, NC, according to police. He was arrested without incident. Banks-Coley and Anderson exited the vehicle and were also arrested.

Following the execution of a search warrant on a vehicle in the area of 18th Avenue near Smith Street, police recovered two weapons and another weapon found at West Ward residence.

“I am grateful that our conscientious officers were able to recover 13 illegal weapons from our streets since Friday,” O’Hara said. “I’m especially thankful that they observed a 13-year-old with a handgun and retrieved it before the minor hurt himself or someone else.

"A child that age should be found with friends playing harmless games that can’t result in a life lost, instead of being put in a position that could wind up ending his life or that of another. So far this year, police have recovered 216 illegal firearms, showing a 48 percent increase in gun recoveries over the same period last year,” he added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 42

Cynthia Hall
3d ago

It's sad that these young people are throwing their lives away because they don't see themselves doing any better, I pray they can change before it's too late because life can be good if you try to do something with it like going back to School and become something that you can be proud of...

Reply
13
jaycee
2d ago

So when does the spotlight begin to turn towards parental upbringing and not everything being the cop's fault?

Reply(2)
9
Guest
2d ago

All felons, who can not possess a weapon according to the existing gun laws…… enforce the existing laws before you add MORE gun laws that on legal gun owners will obey!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ak 47#Firearms#Marijuana#Newark Public Safety#Union
Daily Voice

1800 Folds Heroin, 2 Handguns, $9000, Rifle Seized In Trenton, Central Jersey Raids: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Trenton has been charged with storing and selling heroin in that city and in Central Jersey, authorities said. About 1,800 wax folds of heroin, fentanyl pills, a high-powered rifle, two handguns and $9,000 were seized during raids on two Trenton homes and a hotel in South Brunswick, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
260K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy