The Merseyside Derby is always a tense affair. Throw out the records, throw out the form, these matches are known for chaos. And chaos is exactly what Everton looked to sow, spending most of the first half trying to wind up the Liverpool players with dives, late fouls, and time-wasting antics. The Reds went into half time visibly frustrated, but come out refocused.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO