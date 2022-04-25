ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside Center City bar

By Alyana Gomez, Annie McCormick
6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tabu Bar and Lounge in Center City Philadelphia is now at the center of an investigation after one of its patrons was assaulted outside the bar and later died. "When you see the punch and the guy just hits the ground... it's devastating. And to know...

6abc.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times. Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sound Engineer Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Recording Studio In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate. The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK.  The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer.  BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Apprehended After Police Say 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been apprehended after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Uber Street on Monday. Police say the 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks and left hip. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. An apprehension was made and a weapon was recovered from the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man dies after being crushed by granite slab in N.J. workplace accident

A 37-year old New Jersey man was killed Thursday after being struck by a slab of granite that fell on him at a South Brunswick facility, police said. Police responded to Empire Marble and Granite on Chris Court in South Brunswick around 3:28 p.m. on Thursday for a report of man trapped under a slab of concrete, according to a statement from South Brunswick Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, but he suffered serious injuries in the accident and EMS pronounced the worker dead at the scene, police said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Tabu Bar And Lounge#Wpvi#Action News
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Arrested in Chester County on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Police trying to ID driver killed in fiery crash on I-295

A motorist was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 295 on Sunday night. The driver, whose identity has not been determined, was traveling southbound near milepost 5.6 in Carneys Point Township around 10:30 p.m. when the car, described as a black Honda, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy