Baton Rouge, LA

SU student finds out she is cancer-free right before graduation

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University (SU) student has found out she is cancer-free just ahead of graduation. Natasha Dean from Oakland, California will be...

New senior primary care center opening in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More efforts are underway to expand healthcare access to seniors across Louisiana. The CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27. The address is 2314 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, La. 70726. You can...
Rise and shine: Snooze, you lose

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) A recent survey found it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed - after two alarms and hitting the snooze twice. So how can you wake up better?. There are two types of people: those who jump out of bed...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

