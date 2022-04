PALO ALTO (KPIX) — Nursing students across the Bay Area are closely watching recent strikes at local medical centers. Monday morning, 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford went on strike, walking picket lines outside both hospitals. Nursing students say they’re worried about the current state of the healthcare industry and what that could mean for their careers. “As a future nurse, I am very sympathetic towards the nurses that are striking since they have been working tirelessly in the last two years in the pandemic and they deserve proper compensation,” said Maria Angelica...

