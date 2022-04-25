Local high schooler making waves in college football recruiting scene

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This year’s NFL Draft began on Thursday in Las Vegas. Next year it will be in Kansas City. Union Station was decked out to highlight that accomplishment with a big banner over the Grand Hall and lights beamed on the legendary building’s façade showing the logos for the Draft, the NFL and the Chiefs. The 2023 event is expected to occur in the area between Union Station and Liberty Memorial. The NFL hasn’t picked the exact spot in the city yet, but the head of Union Station wants to show it off as a selling point and hopes the historic structure in the city’s center gets a little TV time in this year’s broadcast when the hosts talk about next year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO