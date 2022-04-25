ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Local high schooler making waves in college football recruiting scene

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Fountains is being spotlighted on a new Royals jersey. KCTV5’s Bill Hurrelbrink talks live with Royals Senior Vice President & COO Brooks Sherman about the new City Connect jerseys. KU plays in Buck O'Neil classic. Updated: Apr....

www.kctv5.com

The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon as another backup option behind superstar signal caller Patrick Mahomes. Gordon was a standout quarterback for the Washington State Cougars before going undrafted in 2020. He spent time with the Chiefs’ offseason roster/practice squad this past season. With...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign Anthony Gordon

The Chiefs have started their offseason program by meeting with players virtually. But as things get closer to Phase II, they’ve added a quarterback with some experience in their system. Kansas City has signed Anthony Gordon, according to agent Steve Caric. Gordon spent time with the Chiefs in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks coach Bill Self makes critical comments about transfer portal, NIL deals

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self commented on the NCAA transfer portal and name, image, likeness agreements during an event Sunday in Houston. Asked about the issue of college players earning NIL money, Self told Houston Fox 26 sports director Mark Berman the current setup is “out of control. It is. I’m not saying ‘bad,’ but I’m saying we haven’t put our arms around it yet. Everybody’s kind of interpreting it their own way, which is totally permissible and legal within the rules.
HOUSTON, TX
KCTV 5

City leaders preview NFL Draft coming to Kansas City next year

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This year’s NFL Draft began on Thursday in Las Vegas. Next year it will be in Kansas City. Union Station was decked out to highlight that accomplishment with a big banner over the Grand Hall and lights beamed on the legendary building’s façade showing the logos for the Draft, the NFL and the Chiefs. The 2023 event is expected to occur in the area between Union Station and Liberty Memorial. The NFL hasn’t picked the exact spot in the city yet, but the head of Union Station wants to show it off as a selling point and hopes the historic structure in the city’s center gets a little TV time in this year’s broadcast when the hosts talk about next year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Nine teams that could replicate Kansas' strategy of fielding a mature team and winning the national title

In some ways, 2021-22 Kansas set a foundation — or at least followed one — for what a national championship team looks like in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks were loaded up with returnees from a team that took its lumps in 2020-21, bringing back five of its top six players after finishing outside KenPom.com's top 25 for the first time since Bill Self arrived in 2003-04. Kansas paired those returnees with new talent, particularly in Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, who provided the extra oomph to get the Jayhawks over the hump in March Madness, even as the Jayhawks' returning players improved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCTV 5

Royals SS Mondesi tears ACL, pitcher Singer sent to Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced prior to Thursday’s game that the club have placed infielder Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List (retro to April 27) with a left knee ACL tear. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Brady Singer has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Mondesi, who was...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Community Policy