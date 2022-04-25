Gateway Area Council to celebrate century of Scouting in western Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — 100 never looked so good.

Local scouts are celebrating a century’s worth of community service.

The 100th Anniversary Gala for the Gateway Area BSA Council will take place May 6 at the La Crosse Center.

Three special guests who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout will attend.

“We really proud of all of the accomplishments all of our scouts over the many, many years and excited to host our 100th anniversary celebration,” said Gateway council CEO Joe Carlson.

On May 7, Cub Scouts, siblings, friends and family members are invited to attend the Centennial Camporee at Camp Decorah.

You can find more details here .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls 10-year-old girl found dead; police investigating as a homicide

Community input sought to shape future of La Crosse’s Copeland Park

‘You ask why’: Galesville mayor frustrated over repeated park vandalism, veterans memorial damage

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.