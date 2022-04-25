ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gateway Area Council to celebrate century of Scouting in western Wisconsin

By Greg White
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — 100 never looked so good.

Local scouts are celebrating a century’s worth of community service.

The 100th Anniversary Gala for the Gateway Area BSA Council will take place May 6 at the La Crosse Center.

Three special guests who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout will attend.

“We really proud of all of the accomplishments all of our scouts over the many, many years and excited to host our 100th anniversary celebration,” said Gateway council CEO Joe Carlson.

On May 7, Cub Scouts, siblings, friends and family members are invited to attend the Centennial Camporee at Camp Decorah.

