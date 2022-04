This list is based on prior customer reviews. The restaurant was opened in 2009 in the tech land of Silicon Valley. Although there were already many restaurants offering classic Asian dishes, it is, for this reason, that it was started to offer something unique that differentiates itself from the other restaurants. The mission of the restaurant was to offer a vibrant fusion of Japanese and Korean flavours prepared from the highest quality ingredients and served in an elegant setting.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO