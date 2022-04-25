ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monetta firefighters remember officer shot and killed in Lexington County

By Deirnesa Jefferson
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ( WJBF) — For firefighters at the Monetta Fire Department the loss of Captain Roy ” Drew” Barr means the loss of a friend.

” He was a good friend. One of the best friends you could ever ask for,” Brian Kaney said.

For Brian Kaney his death is still a shock.

” I couldn’t believe it. For about an hour and half I thought it was a dream, “Kaney said.

Sunday, Barr – an officer with the Cayce Police Department as well as a Monetta firefighter was shot and killed while responding to domestic call that resulted in a seven-hour standoff with police.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Monday morning, people lined the streets in Lexington as the body of Roy Barr was escorted leaving the coroner’s office.

His fellow firefighters say his death is a loss for the whole community.

“I think the community would think of him as a hero. I mean he’s done things. He saved people inside of here and outside of here. He’s even helped Aiken County, “Lt. Bryan Rudd with the Monetta Fire Department said.

