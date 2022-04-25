ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I thought Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner were in midfield with all the tackles!': Jamie Carragher hails Leeds' 'mentality and intensity' after securing a precious point at Crystal Palace to move five points clear of relegation rivals Everton

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Leeds' attitude after they earned a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Jesse Marsch's side found themselves under pressure at times at Selhurst Park, but managed to stand firm to move themselves five points clear of the bottom three.

Assessing the game, Carragher felt it was a positive result for Leeds, and compared the side's midfielders to a couple of club greats from the past.

Leeds' midfielders, including Kalvin Phillips, fought for every ball at Selhurst Park
Leeds managed to frustrate Crystal Palace as they earned a point on the road

'When you're near the bottom of the table, when you go anywhere away from home and get a point, it's never a bad point,' he told Sky Sports.

'It would just be interesting to know how Burnley and Everton review that, and is that a good result for them? Five points between them and Everton, so it's a sizeable gap with this amount of time to go. Crystal Palace were really pushing on towards the end.

'I must say I was impressed with Leeds. The mentality and intensity was still there to keep a clean sheet. I thought Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner were in midfield with all the tackles! I could only admire it, yes it was 0-0, but I enjoyed it.

'It was only in the sort of last 10 or 15 minutes when Leeds accepted that point. It's a tough place to go Palace, you saw what they did to Arsenal. It's a good point.'

Jamie Carragher believes Leeds will be happy to take a point from their trip to south London

Fellow pundit Robbie Keane agreed that this could prove to be a crucial result for Leeds, and admitted that Marsch could not have asked for more from his players.

'Jesse Marsch looks fairly pleased with his players. Every one of them ran their socks off.

'You need a lot of fight in this league and come the end of the end of the season this point could be an important one. The thing I liked about them was the way they battled,' he added.

Leeds now face a tricky run of fixtures as they are due to play Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three top-flight matches, before they end their campaign by hosting Brighton and travelling to Brentford.

