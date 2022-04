ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium Thursday. When that fan enters Busch Stadium for the 6:45 p.m. game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cardinals will make history as the fastest to 50 million at any Major League Baseball park. The game will be the team’s 1,221 home game with fans at the ballpark that opened on April 10, 2006.

