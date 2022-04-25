ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Judge’s error leads to jury selection starting over in Florida HS mass shooting trial

 3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The judge overseeing jury selection for a man who murdered 17 people at a Florida high school declared that the process will start over Monday, after prosecutors and defense attorneys argued that she erred when she didn’t question 11 potential jurors who said they would not follow...

