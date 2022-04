A teacher from Krum ISD in Denton County is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a student that was in distress. English teacher, Carly Lovelace, was in her classroom last week teaching her students when one of them bolted out of the room in a panic because she was choking on the lid of a plastic bottle. Lovelace followed the student into the hall and administered the Heimlich maneuver where she was able to get the bottle cap dislodged from the student's throat.

