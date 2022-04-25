Plover tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns, accused of claiming clients' homes were businesses

MADISON – A Plover business owner pleaded guilty Friday to filing false tax returns for his clients.

James Canfield, 72, owned Advanced Accounting Concepts at the time the fraud occurred, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Canfield faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison when U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentences him Sept. 14 for filing false tax returns.

Between 2013 and 2018, Canfield prepared and electronically submitted tax returns on behalf of his clients to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the news release. In the returns, Canfield exaggerated business expenses and unjustified deductions for the business use of clients' homes, according to the release. The information reduced the amount of taxes Canfield's clients owed.

Clients told Canfield they primarily used their homes as their personal residence, but Canfield attributed 100% of the home use for business and took deductible business expenses, according to the release.

The IRS previously fined Canfeld on two separate occasions for preparing returns with unjustified business expenses as business deductions, according to the news release.

As a result of the guilty plea, Canfield is permanently prohibited from preparing and filing tax returns for other people, according to the release.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.