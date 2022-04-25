ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Frank Sinatra gets Garden State Parkway service area named after him

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDULN_0fJt45Lp00

GALLOWAY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Frank Sinatra has received worldwide acclaim and glory even after his death. His latest? A service area on the Garden State Parkway.

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, the Galloway service area has been renamed after the icon.

The move comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sinatra and seven other New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees would be celebrated with name changes on Parkway service areas.

Four locations along the Parkway have already been renamed, including for Jon Bon Jovi and Celia Cruz, NJ Advance reports.

Exhibits with artifacts, a video monitor with vignettes of the inductees, and posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves will be available at each rest stop once they are completed.

"The exhibits at Celia Cruz and Judy Blume are coming soon. The NJ Hall of Fame will be putting one at Frank Sinatra too but we don’t have a timeline yet," said Tom Feeney, a Turnpike Authority spokesman.

While Sinatra's designated service area is far from his birthplace in Hoboken, officials note it is 75 miles south of the PNC Arts Center and 13 miles west of Atlantic City casinos, both of which he performed.

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Galloway, NJ
Galloway, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

This NJ City Was Named Best For Food In America

Calling all “foodies!” One Garden State city was ranked on a new list of America’s up-and-coming food cities. Jersey City earned a coveted spot on culinary blog Food & Wine’s list of ‘America’s Next Great Food Cities.’. Describing the area as the “sixth borough”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Beautiful In America

There are a lot of lists floating around the internet. The most beautiful this, and the most delicious that. But when a major national platform honors you, it's a big deal. An amazing New Jersey town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in America. When it comes...
Vibe

Queen Latifah Spearheads Housing Development Project In New Jersey

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah is looking to give back to her hometown of Newark, N.J. by spearheading a housing development project, which will provide affordable housing and be the latest step in the city’s revitalization efforts. On Tuesday (April 26), the veteran actress and artist attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 650 Springfield Avenue, the site where the development, called RISE LIVING, will be located. The development will consist of 76 housing units, with 1900 square feet of floor space designated for use by nonprofit organizations. Latifah, who grew up in Newark prior to reaching fame, gave...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Michael Graves
Person
Tom Feeney
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Celia Cruz
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to shutter N.J. store after 24 years of business

One of New Jersey’s Barnes & Noble stores is closing. Barnes & Noble in Clark, located at 1180 Raritan Rd., will shutter June 19, the bookstore announced Wednesday night in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the landlord has opted not to renew our lease,”. . “It has truly been our...
CLARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway#The Atlantic Service Area#American#New Jersey Hall Of Fame#Nj Advance#The Nj Hall Of Fame
94.5 PST

Where Is The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey?

We talk a lot about bagels here in Jersey and with good reason. We're great at making them and even better at eating them. However, I feel like we need to pay some respect to the O.G., the carb that started it all, I'm talking about good old-fashioned bread. Let's...
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 The Point

New Jersey restaurants that are worth the drive

Everyone has a restaurant they would drive an hour to just enjoy a meal at. Personally, I don’t mind taking a nice road trip to enjoy some quality food. I will take any suggestion and travel the distance just to try it!. I decided this summer I wanted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy