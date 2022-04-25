Frank Sinatra gets Garden State Parkway service area named after him

GALLOWAY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Frank Sinatra has received worldwide acclaim and glory even after his death. His latest? A service area on the Garden State Parkway.

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, the Galloway service area has been renamed after the icon.

The move comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sinatra and seven other New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees would be celebrated with name changes on Parkway service areas.

Four locations along the Parkway have already been renamed, including for Jon Bon Jovi and Celia Cruz, NJ Advance reports.

Exhibits with artifacts, a video monitor with vignettes of the inductees, and posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves will be available at each rest stop once they are completed.

"The exhibits at Celia Cruz and Judy Blume are coming soon. The NJ Hall of Fame will be putting one at Frank Sinatra too but we don’t have a timeline yet," said Tom Feeney, a Turnpike Authority spokesman.

While Sinatra's designated service area is far from his birthplace in Hoboken, officials note it is 75 miles south of the PNC Arts Center and 13 miles west of Atlantic City casinos, both of which he performed.