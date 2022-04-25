ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo bringing ‘The Special’ tour to Amalie Arena

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lizzo is back on the road this year and she’s bringing “The Special Tour” to Amalie Arena in September.

The “Truth Hurts” singer and three-time Grammy award winner will be performing in Tampa on Sept. 24. after kicking off the tour in Sunrise.

Rapper Latto is touring with Lizzo.

Tickets for The Special Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Those who pre-order Lizzo’s “The Special” album will be eligible for early access to tickets.

