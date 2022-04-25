Lizzo bringing ‘The Special’ tour to Amalie Arena
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lizzo is back on the road this year and she’s bringing “The Special Tour” to Amalie Arena in September.
The “Truth Hurts” singer and three-time Grammy award winner will be performing in Tampa on Sept. 24. after kicking off the tour in Sunrise.Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for $44B
Rapper Latto is touring with Lizzo.
Tickets for The Special Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Those who pre-order Lizzo’s “The Special” album will be eligible for early access to tickets.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0