ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Supreme Court allows Virginia high school to continue selective admissions policy

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7wY5_0fJt3lFb00

The Supreme Court declined to block a Virginia public high school's admissions policy imposed to increase its racial and socioeconomic diversity following a challenge by a legal group that said the rules discriminated against Asian Americans.

Justices denied the request by Coalition for TJ to block Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria from using its newly created admissions policy.

The emergency request was initially sent to Chief Justice John Roberts earlier this month. Only three justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, said they would have granted the application.

SUPREME COURT COULD TAKE UP ADMISSIONS CASE AT SELECTIVE VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 order on March 31 that the policy at TJ could remain in place, following a lower court judge's February ruling that placed a hold on the policy while litigation moved forward.

The school's policy aims to increase the number of black and Hispanic students attending the high school, which challengers say comes at the expense of a large number of Asian American students because it replaces the merit-based admissions at the school with a lottery-based system.

Parents of the group argued in its lawsuit that Asian Americans make up 70% of the student body at TJ, claiming they were unfairly targeted by the system.

The school's most recent freshman class was admitted under the new system and saw a stark demographic change from previous school years. The black student population rose from 1% to 7%, while Hispanic representation went from 3% to 11%. Asian American representation declined from 73% to 54%, according to the coalition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In the fall Supreme Court term, justices are slated to hear arguments in a pair of cases related to race-based admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, which are accused of using similar race-based admissions policies that petitioners argue have disproportionately harmed Asian American applicants.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#U S Supreme Court#Court Cases#The Supreme Court#Asian Americans#Coalition For Tj#Virginia High School#Hispanic
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

SCOTUS reinstates woke admissions criteria that top Virginia high school enacted after George Floyd's murder to 'diversify' student body - despite Asian parents branding it racist

Supreme Court justices have temporarily reinstated a woke admissions policy at one of America's top schools despite a federal judge previously ruling it was racist. The high court did not explain its order Monday that allows the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology to continue using its admissions policy, while the Fairfax County School Board appeals the lower court's February ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy