Key evidence still needed to complete fatal Rust shooting investigation: Sheriff

C ritical pieces of evidence are still outstanding in the investigation into a fatal shooting on the New Mexico movie set for Rust last year that killed one crew member.

Firearm and ballistics analysis, a medical examiner's report, and data from Alec Baldwin's phone are among pieces of evidence still needed in order to complete the six-month-old criminal investigation, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

"Various components of the investigation remain outstanding," such as " FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis," the "Office of the New Mexico Medical Examiner findings report," and the "analysis of Mr. Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators,” said Sheriff Adan Mendoza, according to Deadline .

Once police obtain these pieces of evidence, the investigation will be sent to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review, Mendoza said.

Baldwin was holding the revolver that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October. Baldwin has maintained that he had been told the gun contained no live ammunition at the time, prompting a criminal investigation into how a live gun got on set.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's department released dozens of materials associated with the inquiry, including video footage from police officers, witness interviews, crime scene photos, and more.

One of the videos shows Baldwin talking to authorities right after the shooting, appearing in shock and repeating that he believed the gun was "cold" or did not have live ammunition.

"I've shot enough guns in my day, in movies, I've never seen this before," Baldwin is heard saying in the video reported by the Daily Mail .