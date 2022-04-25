ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds increasing for Monday afternoon and staying warm

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. Clouds...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF.com

Storms Ending…Sunny & Slightly Cooler Wednesday.

As of 4PM Tuesday- A cold front brought us scattered storms today. Some storms became severe, but conditions are improving now. The far southern half of the CSRA is still dealing with the last of the storms, but the chance of severe weather is low. A marginal risk is still in place for our southern counties, however these storms will be completely out of the area within the next hour. The sun for the first half of the day warmed temperatures into the mid 80s. A northerly wind is coming in behind the cold front. That will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. Tomorrow, we will have highs in the 70s rather than 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Breezy, cold overnight with warmup ahead of weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be breezy and cold overnight, but to expect a warmup over the weekend. THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Highs again in the mid to low 50s. Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph. Lows around 38. FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and a touch...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

It’s a fabulous Wednesday forecast

As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine and cool temps today with highs in the upper 70s. Clear and cool tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s. Thursday is nice and dry with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy