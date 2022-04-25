Bus facility, mixed-use development planned in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Construction has begun on a new bus station in Raleigh. The new Union bus station is in the Warehouse District. And the station will have more than just buses. It will include mixed-use space with plans for shops, apartments, and 200 hotel rooms. The new station is...
Raleigh, N.C. — The skyline around North Hills could look more like downtown Raleigh soon. Already, construction cranes are changing the skyline, where several new skyscrapers could tower as high as 40 stories over what was Raleigh's first indoor mall. Right now, 30 to 40 story buildings go against...
Mayor Sandy Roberson during his State of the City address Monday outlined part of a long-term overall vision to have a new loop road — or at least the study of a new loop road — extending around the southeastern…
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two roads in southwestern Wake County will be closed this weekend as part of the next stage of construction of the Triangle Expressway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that sections of Holly Springs Road and Kildaire Farm Road in Apex will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. May 2.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Real estate prices in Wake County have hit another record. The median price of a parcel of real estate in the county hit $430,000 in March, county Register of Deeds Tammy L. Brunner said Tuesday. That is up $10,000 from the previous record set in...
This week marks one year since Apple announced it would bring a new headquarters to Research Triangle Park. In the meantime, Apple is planning to spend about $19.3 million on renovating the seven-floor MetLife Building 3 at 301 MetLife Way in Cary. Reporter: Matt Talhelm. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
Jim Wilson founded the company as a tool-sharpening enterprise in 1968, when he was an 18-year-old student. The block of Hillsborough Street where it’s always been is being redeveloped with an 8-story apartment building.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A new neighborhood being built in Chapel Hill is nearly unrecognizable from its previous life – as a wide, rolling estate of a former U.S. senator from North Carolina. The expansive 102-acre estate of John Edwards will soon be subdivided and transformed into a...
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up. Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city. 1. The Roof at The Durham. Details: A mid-century modern terrace offering panoramic downtown sights.
An oak tree fell near Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, and plenty of people heard it. Thankfully, everyone appears to be ok. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Durham, N.C. — Durham City Council is getting creative when it comes to making the city more affordable. Just last week Mayor Elaine O’Neal shared a plan where the city will purchase homes, then sell the homes at affordable prices to Durham residents that want to live there.
Durham leaders think outside-the-box for affordable housing. Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal shared a plan where the city will purchase homes, then sell the homes at...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Durham is almost 50 percent more expensive now than it was last year. Apartment rental website Rent.com on Thursday posted its list of cities with the most extreme year-over-year changes in rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments. The site says those two-bedroom rates are up […]
