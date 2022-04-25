President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday
President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Minneapolis on Sunday, May 1, according to an announcement from The White House.
The president will attend and speak at the memorial service honoring former Vice President Walter Mondaleat the University of Minnesota.
Biden last visited Minnesota in November, when he spoke about his infrastructure package at Dakota County Technical College.
The White House says more details of the president's visit will follow.
