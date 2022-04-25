ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Minneapolis on Sunday, May 1, according to an announcement from The White House.

The president will attend and speak at the memorial service honoring former Vice President Walter Mondaleat the University of Minnesota.

Biden last visited Minnesota in November, when he spoke about his infrastructure package at Dakota County Technical College.

The White House says more details of the president's visit will follow.

Comments / 64

Minnetonka Skipper
2d ago

The worst PRESIDENT in History he’s the veryyyyyy reason y’all why we are paying more now for gas and grocery’s and everything is up in price and the ever so high elevating numbers in crime because he supports china hes NOTTTT for the UNITED STATES - peopleeeee wake up he’s destroying America don’t y’all see this???

Reply(2)
27
BEARTOWNER2020
3d ago

Tie up traffic with those gas guzzling security tanks to read off a teleprompter for 20 minutes 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️can't you just ZOOM it ??

Reply(12)
28
ThinkB4USpeak
3d ago

No. Please. We don't want him. Send him to Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, or Syria. Send him alone too.

Reply
27
