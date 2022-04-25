49ers GM Lynch ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading Deebo Samuel

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 in the first game on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package. The matchup was announced on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft. Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season and one preseason game. The league announced last week that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, international games will be revealed on May 4 with other notable matchups being announced the week of May 9.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. The Giants announced the move before the start of the NFL draft. Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game. The 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He will be under contract through the end of the 2023 season.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12. And the theme throughout the first 20 picks was to get guys who could catch the ball — including Philadelphia acquiring standout A.J. Brown from the Titans, and Arizona getting veteran Marquise Brown from the Ravens.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The smile on Peter O’Reilly’s face was as bright as the desert sun. The man in charge of putting together the NFL draft stood near the theater built exclusively for this event. Nearby, 20 prospects were involved in football activities with youngsters from the area. Behind O’Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, was the High Roller, an iconic Ferris wheel just off the Las Vegas Strip. The vision the league had for this draft, delayed two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, seems to have been realized.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their offensive line in the first round for the second straight year, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick. The pick represents the first time the Chargers have addressed the offensive line with their top selection in consecutive drafts. Los Angeles can only hope Johnson turns out as well as Rashawn Slater, whom they got with the 13th overall pick last year. Slater moved into the starting left tackle spot and ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl. Los Angeles has nine picks remaining, but only one on Friday in the third round.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract. The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons and fully guarantees his 2023 salary at $11.5 million. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has 20 1/2 sacks in three years, including 10 1/2 as a rookie in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate that season and looked like a budding star. But he hasn’t been the same since. He missed eight games in 2020 because of injuries and managed just two sacks over the final eight games last season.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks filled a need at left tackle by selecting Mississippi State’s Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Cross was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection last season, starting 12 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs. The Seahawks entered the draft with veteran Duane Brown a free agent after spending the past 4 ½ seasons in Seattle. They seem hesitant to commit to a lengthy deal with Brown, who will turn 37 before the start of next season. Seattle has the No. 40 and No. 41 picks in the second round on Friday.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round of the NFL draft. They had the No. 12 pick and packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots. The Vikings sent the 12th overall selection and pick No. 46 to Detroit for the 32nd, 34th and 66th selections. The net result of the 20-spot slide in the first round for the Vikings was an early third-rounder and a 12-spot jump in the second round. This is the first draft for new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Vikings now have three picks on Friday night, one in the second round and two in the third.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill with the 31st pick of the draft. The Bengals passed up some other enticing defensive players to get someone they expect to contribute right away in their secondary. The 6-foot, 191-pound Hill mostly played safety but also some slot cornerback at Michigan. Coach Zac Taylor says he could fit in at safety or nickel in the Bengals defense.
