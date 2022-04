BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is doubling the incentives it offers to eligible first-time homebuyers from $5,000 to $10,000 in an effort to make buying a home more affordable, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday. On top of that, the city is offering up to $20,000 in financial incentives to qualified candidates who purchase their first home in parts of the city designated as Impact Investment Areas, the mayor’s office said in a news release detailing the changes. The additional incentives, which come in response to rising home prices and mortgage rates, are billed as part of the mayor’s long-term goal of...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO