Local diner reopens in new location after six-year hiatus

 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A local diner reopened its new location on Monday, six years after the original diner at the Music Factory was closed in 2015 when the land was sold.

Mattie’s Diner packed up its original location and its owner, Matt King, has been looking for a new location ever since. Now, the restaurant is back along Matheson Avenue and The Plaza, offering familiar favorites.

>>In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Anthony Kustura talks to King and an employee who is coming back to the new locationand even bringing her daughter with her.

