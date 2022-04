The semester is almost over and it’s time for finals. If you are able this weekend, give yourself a study break and check out one of our recommendations. On Friday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the WVU Ceramics Department will host its annual pottery sale at the Creative Arts Center. All proceeds from this sale will benefit the ceramics program.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO