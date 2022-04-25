Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marion, Chase, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments / 0